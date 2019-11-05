



BOSTON (CBS) — Are you ready for Snowvember 2019? How about some potentially record breaking, mid-winter-type cold this weekend? Are you in the “it’s too early for this stuff” camp? Or are you one of those that are chomping at the bit for a taste of winter? Ready or not, here it comes!

First off, let me just step off the hype train, the snowvember thing was just a joke. . . sort of. Yes, there is potential for some accumulating snowfall later this week. However, it is simply too early in the game to hone in on storm track, rain vs snow lines and snowfall amounts. Perhaps you are wondering, then why the blog if you can’t tell us anything? Don’t stop reading! There is plenty to discuss with regards to the cold and snow forecast later this week. While we cannot yet give specifics, I will walk you through the possibilities and which way we are leaning at this point, including who is most at risk for a plowable snowfall! Enough teasing. . . let’s dig in.

If it seems too early for snow chatter, it really isn’t. We only need to go back one year – November 2018. We had a whopper of an early season snowstorm on November 15-16th. A large portion of Essex, Middlesex, Worcester and Norfolk counties was blanketed with 4″-10” of snowfall. There was a bit less at the immediate coastline, but just about everyone, including a good portion of Cape Cod, got some plowable snowfall. That was then followed by record breaking cold on Thanksgiving Day. Boston had a high temperature of 24 degrees and a low of 14 on Turkey Day in 2018. Yikes! The great irony of that early snow last year was that we essentially didn’t see another significant snowstorm until mid to late January! So, snow haters, an early season snowfall does NOT always equate to a big snow season in general.

While it may seem like 3-4 days isn’t that far out in time for a detailed forecast, consider that the actual storm hasn’t even formed yet. Also consider that the impulse of energy that will eventually be responsible for the formation of our storm is now somewhere in the Arctic, north of Alaska. Needless to say, a lot can and will happen in the atmosphere between now and then.

Given all that, most models agree that there will be a cold front that comes through our area on Thursday. And most models agree that there will be a wave of low pressure that forms in the deep South along this front early on Thursday. From that point on, it gets interesting. With no real cold air in place before the storm arrives, the track of the storm is key in determining rain versus snow. In the last 12 to 24 hours, models have trended somewhat milder (a track farther west). If this trend continues, that would mean mainly rain for southern New England and the accumulating snow would be confined to the highest elevations, mainly in northern New England.

At this point, we rely more on past experience and knowledge of early season (November) storms, to guide us more than anything else. That past history tells us that the odds significantly favor higher snow chances inland and in elevated areas, largely due to a still relatively mild ocean to our east. This doesn’t totally exclude Boston and areas along the coast from getting snow in November, but the odds there are much lower.

TIMING:

The first drops and flakes arrive after dark on Thursday. We do not expect any significant disruption to the evening commute on Thursday. Steady precipitation arrives after 8 p.m. The heaviest will be overnight into Friday morning, from about midnight through 8 a.m.

SNOW or RAIN?

While it is still too early to pinpoint the rain/snow areas, like I said, odds favor snow the farther north and west you are from Boston. And likewise, rain is favored in southern New England and especially closer to the coastline and over southeastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands. If snow were to fall locally, I would favor Worcester County, northwestern Middlesex County and southwest New Hampshire.

HOW MUCH?

There is potential for 6 inches or more snow accumulation with this storm. However, that looks increasingly unlikely in southern New England. . . best chance for significant snow accumulation appears to be in the northern ski areas as of this writing.

WINDS/COASTLINE CONCERNS:

There does not appear to be a great risk of damaging winds early on in this storm, nor are there any coastal flooding concerns right now. However, it is likely that we could get some very strong winds on the backside of the storm during the day on Friday.

If I haven’t stressed it enough already, let me do it one more time. . . there is still a lot to be determined with this potential storm. Stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.

And, it wouldn’t hurt to dig out the shovels and start up and test the snowblower. . . just sayin.

