BOSTON (CBS) – Jurors in the trial of a Revere man accused of brutally murdering his wife in 2017 listened to Andrew MacCormack’s first interview with Massachusetts State Police on the day Vanessa MacCormack’s body was discovered.
“I would do anything to trade places with her. Anything,” an apparently emotional MacCormack told State Police Lieutenant Robert Murphy in the tape.
MacCormack told investigators he took his infant daughter out of the home for a walk and some errands and returned to find Vanessa, a beloved Lynn elementary school teacher, strangled, stabbed and beaten.
“Splattered, blood splattered everywhere,” MacCormack can be heard saying in the interview, “I ran down, ripped the garbage bag off her head, she was numb. She was ice cold. There was nothing I could do.”
Prosecutors maintain that MacCormack exploded on Vanessa who threatened to leave him after he blew thousands of dollars of the couples’ cash and valuables on a drug habit. In his interview, MacCormack admitted to having a prior drug addiction but said he had been clean for 6 years. He also denied any marital issues.
“Happily married?” Lt. Murphy asked MacCormack.
“Very happily,” he responded.
The Commonwealth also argues that MacCormack used bleach to thoroughly clean the crime scene, causing a rash on his body. During the interview, MacCormack attributed the rash to a change in laundry detergent.
Jurors also watched a second interview with MacCormack inside the couple’s Revere home the day after the crime. During that recorded tour with State Police, Lt. Murphy told the jury, he noted the strong smell of bleach and a large knife missing from the butcher block.
