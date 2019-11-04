WORCESTER (CBS) – The attorneys for the man charged in the death of Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy withdrew from the case Monday, citing a breakdown in their relationship with their client.
Judge Janet Kenton-Walker granted Peter Ettenberg and Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh’s request in a hearing at Worcester Superior Court. They had been representing David Njuguna, who is currently on trial for his role in the crash that killed Clardy on March 16, 2016.
Prosecutors claim Njuguna was high on marijuana at the time of the crash. During closing arguments October 29, Ettenberg said a seizure could not be ruled out as the cause of the crash.
Those closing arguments were delayed after Njuguna had an outburst in court, apologized to Clardy’s widow and then ignored the judge’s order to stop talking. Judge Kenton-Walker told Njuguna she would not accept his statement because he wasn’t under oath.
Ettenberg and Rose Greenhalgh filed the motion to withdraw from the case Monday. During the hearing Njuguna said he had lost confidence and faith in his defense team. The judge then appointed Michael Hussey to represent him.
Njuguna has waived his right to a jury. Kenton-Walker is still deciding his fate after the 7-day trial. She said Monday the verdict is still “under advisement.”
Clardy was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of State Police. He left behind his wife and seven children.
