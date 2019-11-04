RUMNEY, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Texas are looking to identify a man and a woman in connection with the murders of a Rumney, N.H. couple who were found dead in Texas last week. James Butler, 48, and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle, were reported missing on Oct. 23 after friends and family lost contact with them.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas released a photo of the persons of interest on Monday.

“It’s interesting to note that they have specific characteristics. The male has large holes, earrings, in his ears, often called gages. They have tattoos, specific tattoos,” said Kleberg County Texas District Attorney John Hubert.

“At this point, we just don’t have enough evidence to show that there even are suspects in the murder. At this point, they are just people that we want to identify and talk to for background in the investigation,” Hubert added.

The bodies of James and Michelle Butler were found in a shallow grave in Corpus Christi on Oct. 27. The R.V. they had been using to travel was seen in surveillance video crossing the Mexico border on Oct. 21.

“On Sunday, the partial remains of a person were seen in a shallow grave. Wildlife, it appears, dug out part of the shallow grave, which exposed the body. We secured it. We lit up the area. We put officers out there to secure it and it was almost night time. So it wasn’t until the next morning we assembled our team,” said Lieutenant David Mendoza. “That’s when we started to excavate the site. Then we discovered first the female body and then the male body.”

At this time, investigators could not say if the Butlers were targeted or not. The manner of death can also not be released at this time.

“I have committed 100 percent of our department’s resources and have dedicated an entire investigative team to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this tragic crime are brought to justice,” said County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.

The Butlers were last heard from through a Facebook post on Oct. 15.