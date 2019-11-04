BOSTON (CBS) – Melania Trump is coming to Boston. The White House announced that the first lady will be at Boston Medical Center on Wednesday to highlight a program that treats babies who are born addicted to opioids.
Hospital staff will brief Trump on programs “aimed to assist pregnant women with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and newborn babies suffering from the impact of SUD,” the White House said in a statement.
One of the programs Trump will be showcasing as part of her “Be Best” initiative is the hospital’s Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant Stress (CALM) project. BMC uses volunteers to cuddle babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome when their parents are unavailable or need rest.
Trump plans to tour the hospital’s pediatric unit to meet with children and families who have been successfully treated.
