BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is sticking around.

The MVP talent faced a deadline Monday which forced him to choose whether to stay with the Red Sox or opt out and become a free agent. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Martinez has chosen to stay with the team — for now.

BREAKING: J.D. Martinez will not opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. By remaining with the Red Sox, Martinez can earn $62.5M over the next three years. He also has an opt-out clause after the 2020 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2019

JD is not opting out of Boston deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 4, 2019

While the news is positive for Boston in the moment, Martinez will have the option to opt out once again after the upcoming season.

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with Boston prior to the 2018 season. He’s since put together two All-Star seasons, winning two Silver Slugger Awards in 2018 and also finishing fourth in MVP voting while helping the Red Sox to a World Series title. This past season, his batting average dipped to .304 but he still maintained a .939 OPS while belting 36 home runs and 33 doubles while driving in 105 runs.

What comes next for the Red Sox will be fascinating. They have said they're shedding payroll. But who? Where? Would they really trade Mookie Betts, a legitimate franchise player and homegrown one at that? Also on the J.D. Martinez decision to stay with the Red Sox: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2019

Martinez is due to make $23.75 million in 2020, after which he can stay with the Red Sox for roughly $19.4 million per year in 2021 or 2022, or he can opt out and become a free agent.