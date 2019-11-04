CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is sticking around.

The MVP talent faced a deadline Monday which forced him to choose whether to stay with the Red Sox or opt out and become a free agent. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Martinez has chosen to stay with the team — for now.

While the news is positive for Boston in the moment, Martinez will have the option to opt out once again after the upcoming season.

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with Boston prior to the 2018 season. He’s since put together two All-Star seasons, winning two Silver Slugger Awards in 2018 and also finishing fourth in MVP voting while helping the Red Sox to a World Series title. This past season, his batting average dipped to .304 but he still maintained a .939 OPS while belting 36 home runs and 33 doubles while driving in 105 runs.

Martinez is due to make $23.75 million in 2020, after which he can stay with the Red Sox for roughly $19.4 million per year in 2021 or 2022, or he can opt out and become a free agent.

