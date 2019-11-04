BOSTON (CBS) – A little Christmas spirit is coming to Boston. The Faneuil Hall tree is expected to arrive later on Monday in preparation for the city’s tallest tree-lighting and the annual Holiday Spectacular.
The Norwegian Spruce will be cut down in the morning and is coming all the way from Wallkill, New York. The tree stands 65 feet tall and will be illuminated with thousands of blinking lights.
CBS Holiday TV Special Schedule Released
You can watch the Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular, hosted by WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes and David Wade, on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com
The show will feature entertainment from “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Amanda Mena, a 17-year-old from Lynn, plus the Wellesley Community Choir, the New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive and a special visit from Santa.
The tree will be decked out with thousands of blinking lights that are synchronized to music every half hour starting at 4:30 p.m. for the Blink! Holiday Light & Sound Show. The Blink! program starts on Dec. 4 and runs through New Year’s Day.
Blink! will feature holiday favorites like “Underneath The Tree” by Kelly Clarkson, “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix, “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Johnny Mathis, “Ring Christmas Bells (Carol of the Bells)” by the Ray Conniff Singers and “Wizards of Winter” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
For a complete schedule of holiday activities at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, go to www.faneuilhallmarketplace.com
