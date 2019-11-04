A Patriots-Ravens Playoff Rematch? Kyle Van Noy Hopes To See ItOne might think that after such a beating, the Patriots might hope to never again see Lamar Jackson or the Ravens. But Kyle Van Noy is hoping that his team gets another shot in January.

Lane Johnson Is Already Chirping About The PatriotsThe Patriots and Eagles don't square off for another two weeks. But to the surprise of no one, Lane Johnson is already talking.

Julian Edelman Feels He Let Patriots Down With Fumble Against RavensJulian Edelman feels he let the Patriots down after a costly fumble in Sunday night's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

Ups & Downs: Not Much Goes Right For Patriots In Loss To RavensBill Belichick is going to have a field day with this game film during New England's bye week. The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night, 37-20 to the Ravens in Baltimore.

Ravens Run All Over New England Defense, Patriots Lose 37-20 In BaltimoreThe Patriots found themselves in an uphill battle against the Ravens all night on Sunday.