BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Eagles don’t square off for another two weeks. But to the surprise of no one, Lane Johnson is already talking.

When the Patriots lose, the world outside of New England rejoices. And the Eagles offensive lineman jumped on that train Sunday night, shortly after the Baltimore Ravens handed the Patriots their first loss of the season, 37-20.

Johnson took to Twitter to take a jab at Philadelphia’s Week 13 foe, channeling back to his pre-Super Bowl LII trash talk.

Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 4, 2019

That dude really dislikes the New England Patriots. Johnson made that much clear leading up to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England two years ago, constantly criticizing the Patriots for not having any fun and calling them a “fear-based organization.” He’s returned to that well, even with their matchup 13 days away.

Before you rag on Johnson for looking ahead to the Patriots, the 5-4 Eagles are also on their bye week, so New England is their next opponent.

Still, he should probably know that it isn’t best to give New England anything they could perceive as bulletin board material. They’ll use anything that can be perceived as the tiniest amount of trash talk for motivation, and Johnson has gifted them something to stew on for two weeks.

Maybe he was just getting his jab out of the way early and will remain silent the rest of the way. But it’s a lot more likely that Sunday’s tweet was just a warm-up act for Johnson.