BOSTON (CBS) – Want to own a piece of Boston history? An auction is scheduled for Wednesday at the recently closed Doyle’s Café in Jamaica Plain.
Doyle’s on Washington Street had been a community gathering spot for 137 years before shutting its doors in October.
Auctioneer E.F. Smith is advertising a wide variety of items for sale from the restaurant, which was full of political, sports and beer memorabilia. Buyers can bid on a “very large quantity of political signs going back over 75 years,” featuring the likes of former presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton, and the late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.
There are also old clocks, telephone booths, murals, war posters, beer neons, tables, chairs and kitchen and bar equipment up for bid.
The auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the restaurant. More information and pictures of items up for auction can be found here.
