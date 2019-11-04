BOSTON (CBS) — Millions of women undergo routine mammograms to screen for early signs of breast cancer, but one day a simple blood test may be able to detect it even earlier.
Cancer cells release proteins that trigger the body’s immune system to produce antibodies against them. Previous research has identified some of the proteins associated specifically with breast cancer.
So researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom looked at blood samples from dozens of breast cancer patients. While searching for antibodies to these breast cancer proteins, they were able to detect cancer correctly in up to 37% of breast cancer patients.
They say further testing should improve the test’s accuracy and hope that within five years, there will be a simple blood test available for early detection of breast cancer which will be cost-effective and easier than, say, mammography.
