



BOSTON (CBS) – Packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods in California issued the voluntary recall for the berries sold in bags with the Season’s Choice label.

No one has reported getting sick, but the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.”

If you have the berries, don’t eat them. Instead throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9

Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

For more information visit the FDA web site.

To find an Aldi store near you, visit aldi.us/stores/

Hepatitis A symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. It is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. If you’ve eaten these berries and have these symptoms, call your doctor.