BOSTON (CBS) – There are positive signs and also warnings when it comes to the current state of the economy.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by Peter Cohan, an author and Babson College lecturer, to discuss what is causing the muddied outlook.
The October jobs report provided good news, with 128,000 jobs added for the month. But the economy grew at a rate of 1.9% for the quarter, one of the worst rates during the Trump presidency.
Cohan said the uncertainty with China is causing businesses to cut back on investment, and local companies are being impacted as a result.
“Businesses don’t like uncertainty,” said Cohan.
Cohan also discussed why Wall Street is worried about Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign.
Keller @ Large: Wall Street Worried Over Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign
You must log in to post a comment.