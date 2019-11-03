Comments
SEEKONK (CBS) – One person died and another was injured when a driver hit them while they were walking in Seakonk early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:35 a.m. on Oakhill Ave. near Central Ave.
Two men received medical treatment at the scene of the crash. One was then brought to Rhode Island Hospital but did not survive. The second man went to the hospital on his own.
The driver who hit the two men stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.
