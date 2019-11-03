Rusney Castillo Declines To Opt Out Of Red Sox ContractTo the surprise of no one, outfielder Rusney Castillo declined to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and will remain in their minor league system.

'The Miracle In Cambridge': Dartmouth Tops Harvard With Hail Mary On Final PlayDartmouth remained unbeaten with a 43-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the game at Harvard Stadium.

Pastrnak Sparks Bruins 5-2 Win Over SenatorsDavid Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins beat Ottawa 5-2 Saturday night, in a game in which the Senators' Scott Sabourin was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off on a stretcher.

Senators Player Taken To Hospital After Collision During Bruins GameOttawa forward Scott Sabourin has been transported to a hospital for evaluation after being taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized following a collision with Boston forward David Backes early in the first period of Saturday night's game between the Senators and Bruins.

Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Downgraded To Out; James White Reportedly Travels To BaltimoreThe Patriots will be shorthanded at the tight end position once again on Sunday.