BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots found themselves in an uphill battle against the Ravens all night on Sunday, one that was too much for them to overcome. The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, 37-20, in Baltimore, and now head into their bye week at 8-1.

Lamar Jackson had his way with the New England defense, finding the end zone twice and rushing for 63 yards, adding another 163 yards and a touchdown through the air. Mark Ingram ran for 116 yards as the Ravens rushed for 213 yards in the victory. They kept the ball away from Tom Brady and the New England offense by winning the time of possession battle 37:01 to 22:59.

The Ravens opened the game by scoring 17 unanswered points, as the Patriots struggled to contain Jackson and Baltimore’s rush attack. The Ravens scored on their first three drives of the game and never trailed in the game.

It looked like it was going to be a lopsided affair when Tom Brady and company went three-and-out for the second time in their first three possessions, but former Patriot Cyrus Jones muffed a punt for Baltimore. Former Raven Justin Bethel recovered for New England at the Baltimore 20, and the Patriots cashed in on that miscue. Brady found Mohammed Sanu for a four-yard touchdown — Sanu’s first with the Patriots — which got the ball rolling for New England.

The Patriots defense forced a three-and-out on Baltimore’s ensuing possession, and after the Patriots were forced to punt, the Patriots forced Ingram to fumble. They got a Nick Folk field goal off that drive, and added another before halftime to cut Baltimore’s lead to 17-13 at the break.

New England was driving to start the second half, and it looked like they were going to take control of the game on their first possession. But Julian Edelman fumbled at the Baltimore 30, and Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey scooped up the loose ball and took it 70 yards to the house to put Baltimore on top 24-13.

The Patriots answered that miscue by giving Baltimore a taste of their own medicine. They ran the ball eight times on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with James White rushing it in from a yard out to cut Baltimore’s lead to 24-20. White ran the ball six times for 27 yards on that drive, and Edelman came through with a big seven-yard reception on a third-and-3 that helped ensure the drive ended with seven points and not three.

But the Ravens answered with a big drive of their own: A 14-play possession that covered 81 yards and ate 8:09 off the clock. Jackson found Willie Snead for seven yards on a big fourth-and-4 conversion, and a few plays later, the quarterback hit tight end Nick Boyle for a five-yard touchdown. It’s the longest drive by plays, yardage and time against the Patriots this season. Justin Tucker missed the extra point, but Baltimore took a 30-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Brady was picked off by Earl Thomas on a deep third-down attempt for Sanu on New England’s next possession. The Ravens held onto the ball for the next 9:35, going on a 14-play drive that ended with Jackson battling his way into the end zone to seal the victory for Baltimore.

Brady finished the game 30-of-46 for 285 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Ravens defense hit Brady 10 times during the game, sacking him twice.

The Patriots will now get to think about their first loss of the season for a couple of weeks. After their bye week, they’ll square off against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 17.