



BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry’s NFL debut will have to wait a few weeks. The wide receiver is inactive for New England’s Sunday night clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots activated Harry –their first-round pick back in April — off Injured Reserve on Saturday and he traveled to Baltimore, but the team must not think he’s ready for NFL action. The Patriots have their bye in Week 10, so Harry will have to wait another two weeks to potentially make his debut when the Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17.

In addition to Harry, wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski is also inactive for New England. That could leave Julian Edelman or Patrick Chung to return punts against the Ravens. ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported that in addition to Chung, Mohamed Sanu and Jakobi Meyers were returning punts in pre-game warmups in Baltimore. Edelman later joined the group as well.

Here is New England’s full list of inactives for Sunday night’s tilt:

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Gunner Olszewski

TE Matt LaCosse

OT Korey Cunningham

CB Joejuan Williams

Running back James White, who was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as questionable with a toe injury, is active and ready to go against the Ravens. Fellow running back Rex Burkhead and offensive lineman Shaq Mason are also active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Mason returns to action after missing last week’s win over the Browns with an ankle injury.

Tight end Ryan Izzo is also active after missing the last two weeks with a concussion.