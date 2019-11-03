BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is seeing gold for the fourth straight year. Betts won the 2019 American League Gold Glove Award for right field, Rawlings announced on Sunday.
Betts was only charged with two errors and recorded 10 assists in his 149 games in the outfield (132 of which were in right field). According to FanGraphs, he led American League outfielders with 15 defensive runs saved.
Betts is only the fifth Red Sox player since the Gold Glove started in 1957 to win four such awards, joining second baseman Dustin Pedroia (4) and outfielders Dwight Evans (8), Carl Yastrzemski (7), and Fred Lynn (4). Betts joins Evans as the only Red Sox player to win a Gold Glove award in four straight seasons. He is the only player in Red Sox team history to win as many as four Gold Gloves before his 27th birthday.
Betts was the only member of the Red Sox to receive a Gold Glove this year. Jackie Bradley Jr. was a finalist for the AL Gold Glove for center field, but lost out to Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays.
