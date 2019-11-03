RUMNEY, N.H. (CBS) — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember a New Hampshire couple who was found murdered in Texas. The two dead bodies found last month on a beach in Corpus Christi were identified James Butler, 48, and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle, of Rumney.
“We’re devastated obviously. We’re just trying to get through this whole nightmare. The authorities have told us about the camper and truck going across the border on the 21st at midnight and on the video they could tell it wasn’t my brother driving. And other than that, it’s been day-to-day snippets of them asking us questions,” said James’s sister Deborah Van Loon.
The couple left their home in Rumney about a year and a half ago to take a trip around the country. They worked odd jobs along the way and kept in contact with friends and family.
According to police, the Butlers were reported missing on Oct. 23 after loved ones lost contact with them.
The R.V. the couple was using to travel is still missing.
