BOSTON (CBS) — Three men said a group of people physically and verbally assaulted them right after they left a popular gay bar in Boston early Saturday morning. The alleged fight took place outside Jacque’s Cabaret around 12:15 a.m.
According to a statement from the men, “the group was shouting homophobic slurs while they punched and kicked one of the victims on the ground before putting him into a chokehold.”
The suspects ran off before police officers arrived. The Boston Police Department confirmed they responded to a scuffle there and are investigating.
None of the victims wanted to be identified but they said they plan on filing hate crime charges.
“What we were always scared of happening to us as finally happened,” said the victims.
