BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots quarterbacks seem to be plenty busy this season.
On Sunday, Jacoby Brissett was driving the Colts into the red zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers when his offensive lineman stepped on Brissett’s foot and landed on his left leg.
Brissett exited the game under his own power, though he was clearly in pain. Brian Hoyer, who appeared to be Tom Brady’s backup heading into the season before he was released and signed with the Colts, entered the game.
On the next play, Hoyer fired a touchdown pass to Jack Doyle to give the Colts a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Brissett did not return to the field for the Colts’ next series. Indianapolis announced a short time later that Brissett is questionable to return.
Injury update: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) is QUESTIONABLE to return. pic.twitter.com/YIJFMgXPQG
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 3, 2019
It wasn’t all great news for Hoyer. Later in the second quarter he was picked off at the four yard line. The Steelers returned the interception for a 96-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Hoyer and Brissett are just two of the former Patriots quarterbacks seeing snaps. On Thursday night, Jimmy Garoppolo helped San Francisco improve to 8-0 on the year.
You must log in to post a comment.