



READING (CBS) — The Reading Department of Public Works was busy on Sunday distributing bottles of water to residents after a recent water sample tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

“We’ve done subsequent testing since then, said Asst Public Works Director Christopher Cole. “That’s when Mass D.E.P. required the town to issue a boil water.”

The town provided 2,200 cases of bottled water to help residents cope.

Certain businesses, like the Chipotle on Walkers Brook Drive, were forced to close down for the day because of the boil water order.

“You just hope it’s not widespread and a one time deal and being precautious,” said resident Amy Ramaska.

All beverages, including ice, uncooked foods, and formula that were made with tap water collected on or after Oct. 31 should be discarded.

“Follow the advisement. Either drink bottled water or boil your water for at least one minute on a rapid boil and do it for drinking water, brushing teeth and washing dishes, etc.,” Cole added.

Resident Elanor Eluznieski said, “I got the message from the town and I’ve been boiling the water.”

Among the steady flow of Reading residents coming by to pick up their free water bottles, most were not too bothered but happy the town is taking all necessary precautions.

“It’s nobody’s fault and we are just taking precautions as best we can,” said resident Michelle Lewis.

Ramaska explained, “A little bit of an inconvenience, I just reminding ourselves though, throw that out, we have to use the bottled water for that. I have two young kids so making sure they don’t ingest anything.”

The town will continue testing and will inform residents when the boil water order has been lifted.