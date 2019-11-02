CBSN BostonWatch Now
ANTRIM, N.H. (CBS) — The death of a man found dead in Antrim, New Hampshire Friday was a killing, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Jason Beam, 41, was found dead in a home on Gregg Lake Road where there was a fire. Police now say he died from “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck and chest.” They say his death was a homicide.

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the death Friday. Police have yet to say what charges have been filed or identify what relationship, if any, the juvenile has to Beam.

The home where Jason Beam was found dead early Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

No further information has been released.

