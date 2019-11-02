Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Downgraded To Out; James White Reportedly Travels To BaltimoreThe Patriots will be shorthanded at the tight end position once again on Sunday.

Patriots Reportedly Will Activate Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry Off IRRookie N'Keal Harry has reportedly been activated from injured reserve.

9 NH Cities Set To Vote On Whether To Allow Sports BettingResidents in nine New Hampshire cities will vote on whether to permit in-person sports betting.

What To Watch For: Can Patriots Keep Jackson, Ravens From Running Wild?The New England Patriots are 8-0 for just the third time in franchise history, and would love to head into their bye week at a perfect 9-0. But the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way.

Belichick Silent On Pats' Decision To Release WR Josh GordonAs far as Patriots coach Bill Belichick is concerned, Josh Gordon's tenure with the Patriots is all in the past.