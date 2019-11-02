BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie N’Keal Harry has been practicing with the Patriots for the last two weeks. Now New England fans will have to wait and see if he’s ready to make his NFL debut.

The Patriots are activating Harry off IR on Saturday, likely paving the way for the 21-year-old to make his debut Sunday night against the Ravens. Ian Rapoport reported the move. The team, which had until 4 p.m. on Saturday to make the move if he were to play against Baltimore, has not officially announced the addition.

More offense for the #Patriots: They are activating rookie WR N'Keal Harry off Injured Reserve, source said. The first-rounder fits into a remade receiver group. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2019

The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round out of Arizona State in April, making him the first receiver taken in the first round by Bill Belichick during his run in New England. He came into camp with some high expectations, but was placed on IR just before the start of the regular season with an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason.

If the Patriots did not activate Harry by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he would have been out for the season.

How much run Harry gets on Sunday night will be up to Belichick.

“He’s worked hard at everything, special teams role, offense, so we’ll see how it goes here for the weekend,” Belichick said Friday.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Harry will give Tom Brady a big target in his arsenal. The quarterback didn’t want to set any expectations for the rookie on Friday, but said he has a good group to learn from with veterans Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and, now, Mohamed Sanu.

“He’s missed a lot of football – missed a lot of training camp, missed eight regular season games. So he’s just got to try to work at it every day, and it’s going to be up to him to put the effort in and to – you know, everyone’s there to help him, but you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to do it and earn it, and earn the trust of your teammates and coaches and stuff,” said Brady.

“I’m glad that room has provided the leadership that they have,” he continued. “We’re going to need everybody. I think that’s what we realize. We’re only at the halfway point of the year, there’s a lot of football left and everybody in each room is really counted on. There’s no wasted space, so everybody has to bring something along with them, and those rookies have to look up to the older guys to show them the way.”

Edelman said Friday that he’s eager to see what Harry can do in game action.

“He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of ground to make up. The game’s going to be completely different than practice,” said Edelman. “But, you know, he’s got a good attitude and he works hard. Looking forward to seeing him out soon.”

We’ll find out 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday whether or not Harry is active for New England’s tilt against Baltimore.