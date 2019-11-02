Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at the tight end position once again on Sunday.
The team announced on Saturday that tight end Matt LaCosse was downgraded to out for the team’s primetime showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Reiss of ESPN reported some potential good news for the Patriots.
Running back James White, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a toe injury, made the trip to Baltimore. Also making the trip according to Reiss was lineman Shaq Mason, who is battling an ankle injury.
The Patriots hope to improve to 9-0 on the year with a win over the Ravens.
