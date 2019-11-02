9 NH Cities Set To Vote On Whether To Allow Sports BettingResidents in nine New Hampshire cities will vote on whether to permit in-person sports betting.

What To Watch For: Can Patriots Keep Jackson, Ravens From Running Wild?The New England Patriots are 8-0 for just the third time in franchise history, and would love to head into their bye week at a perfect 9-0. But the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way.

Belichick Silent On Pats' Decision To Release WR Josh GordonAs far as Patriots coach Bill Belichick is concerned, Josh Gordon's tenure with the Patriots is all in the past.

Tatum Jumper Lifts Celtics To 104-102 Win Over KnicksJayson Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 104-102 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Report: Seattle Seahawks Claim Former Patriots WR Josh GordonJosh Gordon is heading out west. The former Patriots receiver was reportedly claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.