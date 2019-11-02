Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – A Melrose woman avoided injury after crashing her car through the storefront of a Saugus pizza restaurant.
It happened Saturday around 7:20 a.m. at Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza on Broadway.
The 57-year-old woman’s 2016 Mercedes Benz crashed nearly all the way through the front of the pizza shop. She was evaluated by EMTs but declined medical treatment.
Fortunately no one was inside the restaurant at the time since it was closed.
It was determined after an assessment by Saugus Inspectional Services that the restaurant cannot reopened until structural damage is fixed.
Saugus Police said it appears the woman was not impaired. Human error or mechanical failure appear to be the most likely causes of the crash.
