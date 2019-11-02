Comments
ROSLINDALE (CBS) – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Paine Street in Roslindale Saturday night, just minutes from the police station.
It’s the same area officers responded for a double shooting Thursday. One person died in that incident.
A K-9 unit was called in to help search the scene of the Paine Street shooting as officers combed the area for evidence.
Part of the road was blocked off after the Saturday shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.
