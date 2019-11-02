Comments
READING (CBS) — Those who live in Reading should be careful with their drinking water. The city’s water department announced Saturday that it found E. coli in drinking water at one building in the city.
On Oct. 31, the water department collected samples from 10 locations throughout Reading. One sample from Salem Street tested positive for E. coli. Follow-up tests also detected the bacteria.
Officials believe it is most likely the result of runoff from the area’s recent storms.
Residents are advised to drink only bottled water or boil all tap water before drinking or cooking with it until further notice.
The bacteria can cause severe illness, and people with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible.
