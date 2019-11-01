CHELSEA (CBS) — The driver accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl while she was on her way to go trick-or-treating apologized to her family outside court Friday. Wilvins Rosirus 32, of Lynn, was released on $250 cash bail after he was charged with driving on a suspended license and speeding.
“I’m really sorry,” Rosirus said. “Hoping she’ll have a full recovery and I just feel bad about what happened.”
The 14-year-old girl and her two friends were crossing Route 60 near a rotary heading to a subway station just after 8 p.m. on Thursday when she was hit, police said. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in stable condition.
According to prosecutors, Rosirus had a green light at the time of the crash and he did not leave the scene. They also said he was not on his cell phone or impaired in any way.
Rosirus said he feels especially bad because he has a daughter.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 26.
