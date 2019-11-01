WESTFORD (CBS) – There was an emotional return to school Friday for a beloved principal who paralyzed in a freak accident last summer.
Students and staff were thrilled to welcome Kevin LaCoste back to the Robinson School in Westford for the first time this academic year.
Back in July, LaCoste was playing with his children when he thought it would be fun to hide from them by climbing a tree in his front yard. He slipped and fell, injuring his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed below the chest.
In his return Friday, he spoke to students and read them a story.
They sang “Don’t Give Up on Me,” by Andy Grammer, to him. The song has become LaCoste’s fight song. They also surprised him with a personal message and song from Grammer.
Earlier this week LaCoste told WBZ-TV how anxious he was to return to his students and colleagues.
“It’s a field that I got into for many reasons, but one to make sure that I am supportive of students and that they have truly positive experiences in their education,” he said.
As soon as people learned about LaCoste’s devastating injury, they stepped up. Hundreds of volunteers renovated the family’s home in Westford so he could navigate it in his wheelchair.
