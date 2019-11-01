WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Two trick-or-treaters received THC gummies instead of candy this Halloween, according to police in Connecticut. The Waterford Police Department said they were notified that two children under 18 years old each received a sealed package of the drugs on Thursday night.
Both bags had 10 gummies with a THC level of 10 mg, according to police. They were discovered while the children’s parents were inspecting the candy; it was never ingested.
“At this time, it is unknown if the candy was intentionally handed out or was an unintentional oversight by the owner,” Waterford police said in a Facebook post.
It’s believed that the candy came from around Gallup Lane. Officers canvased the neighborhood after receiving the report at 9 p.m.
Police noted that medical marijuana dispensaries in the state are not allowed to sell edible candies. The “Shake & Baked Kitchen Gummies” are made in Maine.
“We do not believe this to be a widespread problem nor do we have information to believe it was targeted toward anyone or any group,” police said. They’re encouraging parents to check over their kids’ Halloween candy.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
