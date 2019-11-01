Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Two men were arrested Friday in Concord, New Hampshire for making a threat against a high school.
Kyle Slogic, 21, of Concord, and 18-year-old Brandon Foster, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, face charges related to criminal threatening.
Police say the two got into a former Concord High School student’s Facebook account and posted about a shooting at the school.
Several students saw the post and called police who were able to track down and arrest them.
Police are confident that the school is not in danger but the incident is still under investigation.
