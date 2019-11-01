CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Brandon Foster, Concord NH News, Kyle Slogic

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Two men were arrested Friday in Concord, New Hampshire for making a threat against a high school.

Kyle Slogic, 21, of Concord, and 18-year-old Brandon Foster, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, face charges related to criminal threatening.

Police say the two got into a former Concord High School student’s Facebook account and posted about a shooting at the school.

Several students saw the post and called police who were able to track down and arrest them.

Kyle Slogic and Brandon Foster. (Photo Courtesy: Concord Police)

Police are confident that the school is not in danger but the incident is still under investigation.

Comments