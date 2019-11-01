



BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is heading out west. The former Patriots receiver was reportedly claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Gordon will now catch passes from Russell Wilson, who leads the NFL with 17 touchdown passes on the season. He joins veteran Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcaff in Wilson’s arsenal for the 6-2 Seahawks, who trail the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

With Gordon heading to the NFC, the Patriots won’t have to worry about seeing their former receiver again — unless they meet Seattle in Super Bowl LIV.

Gordon hit waivers Thursday afternoon after the Patriots released him off injured reserve. He landed on IR last week after he sat out New England’s Week 7 win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer much on Gordon’s release when he was asked about it during his Friday press conference at Gillette Stadium.

“We released him because he was healthy. Passed his physical,” Belichick said of Gordon on Friday morning.

The head coach didn’t want to go into Gordon’s tenure with the Patriots.

“That’s all in the past. Looking to Baltimore at this point,” he said. “There have been a lot of guys here the last year-and-a-half.”

Gordon played in 17 games for the Patriots after he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns early last season. He played 11 games for New England in 2018 before he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. During his time in New England, Gordon caught 60 of the 104 passes that went his way for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.