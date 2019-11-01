BOSTON (CBS) — The Chaim Bloom era in Boston is officially underway, as the Red Sox have claimed lefty reliever Josh Osich off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
It’s a minor move for Boston, but one that could help their bullpen in 2020. Osich, 31, held opposing hitters to a .242 average for Chicago last season, posting a 4.66 ERA while going 4-0 over his 57 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen. He also tossed a career-high 67.2 innings last season.
Overall, Osich is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.388 WHIP in his 217 appearances. He spent four seasons with the San Francisco Giants before being claimed on waivers ahead of last season, first by the Baltimore Orioles and then by Chicago.
The southpaw is projected to make $1 million in arbitration this winter, and will be in competition with fellow lefties Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor for a role out of the Boston bullpen next season.
