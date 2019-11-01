Jaylen Brown Still Sick, Considered Doubtful Vs. KnicksIt sounds like Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game due to an illness.

Red Sox Claim Lefty Reliever Josh Osich Off WaiversThe Chaim Bloom era in Boston is officially underway, as the Red Sox have claimed lefty reliever Josh Osich off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Marcus Morris Would Have Liked A Phone Call From Danny Ainge After Last SeasonAfter a disappointing and frustrating season, Marcus Morris knew that change was needed on the Boston Celtics and he probably wouldn't be wearing green this season. But he still would have liked a phone call from Danny Ainge.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 9: Sit Philip Rivers Against Packers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Chargers Philip Rivers should be benched this week. Who should you start in his place?

Patriots-Ravens Week 9 PredictionsThe Patriots are looking to hit their bye week with a perfect 9-0 record, but the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way.