BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are looking to hit their bye week with a perfect 9-0 record, but the Baltimore Ravens are standing in the way.

Baltimore is 5-2 and looking to establish themselves as the No. 2 team in the AFC. A win against the undefeated Patriots would be a great way to prove that.

We may get that tough test that Patriots doubters have been clamoring for all season. Or maybe we won’t. The narrative is that the Ravens always play the Patriots tough, but they are just 3-6 against the Pats under John Harbaugh, with their last victory coming in the 2012 AFC Championship Game. That’s a better record than most have against Bill Belichick and New England, but it’s still not that great.

Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Sunday night’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are in for their toughest test of the season so far. But the good news is the offense hasn’t clicked yet and they know it. Which means they’re due. Mohammed Sanu is starting to get acclimated as Tom Brady’s newest weapon.

The defense has been all business all year. But they also know the Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can sting you two ways — with his arm or his legs. They have the utmost respect for Jackson, which is why all eyes will be on him.

The Pats are on to their third kicker in Nick Folk, and it may come down to a field goal. But I say no.

Patriots 27, Ravens 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

All week long, all I’ve heard was the Pats are going to lose this game to the Ravens and folks, I just don’t see it.

The Pats defense will do their best to take away what the Ravens offense does best. They are going to jam the line with eight in the box and force Lamar Jackson to beat them with his arm. If he has to throw the ball more than 20 times, the Ravens will not win.

Also, this Ravens defense is good but not as good as those Baltimore defenses in the past. The Pats offense is going to score and if they get up more than one score at anytime, this game is over.

Patriots 31, Ravens 13

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Lamar Jackson is pretty fun. He’ll probably make a play or two, but he won’t kill the Patriots. Rarely does an opponent’s best player manage to get the best of a Belichick-coached defense. The Ravens can run, but they can’t pass. The Browns just ran all over the Patriots, and that got them a nice 14-point loss.

Baltimore’s defense is the picture of mediocrity, ranking 16th in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed.

Better coach, better quarterback, better team.

Patriots 30, Ravens 20

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

This feels like one of those games where everyone says it’s going to be a tough matchup for the Patriots, but then they roll to a relatively easy victory. It’ll be close for the first half, and then the Pats defense will force a turnover (or find the end zone) and the team will cruise to a win.

The New England offense hasn’t played great this season, but they may find their groove against an extremely average Baltimore defense. And as previously mentioned, the New England defense should add a few more turnovers to their collection, as long as they make Lamar Jackson use his arm more than his legs. But even if Jackson does run wild, Jonathan Jones is always ready to punch the ball out after a big gain.

Patriots 30, Ravens 17