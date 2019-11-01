BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have their toughest test of the season on Sunday night with a visit to the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, and WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about the matchup!

– The Pats are 8-0 for the third time in team history (2007,2015). A win over the Ravens will give the Patriots their 19th straight winning season.

– Dating back to last season, the Patriots have now won 13 straight.

– The Pats and the Ravens have played nine times in the regular season, with New England holding an 8-1 edge overall. They have met four times in the postseason, splitting those four contests.

– Tom Brady is 6-1 against the Ravens in the regular season.

– The Patriots are 31-19 on Sunday Night Football. Brady is 22-11 when he plays on Sunday Night Football.

– With one more defensive score (5), the Pats will tie for the third most defensive scores in franchise history.

– The New England defense has allowed just four touchdowns through eight games.

– The Patriots will play their sixth quarterback from the 2018 draft class when the take on Lamar Jackson. In their five prior matchups, the Pats have allowed only one touchdown pass while forcing 11 interceptions.

– The Patriots have recorded at least one interception in each of the first eight games of the season.

– The Pats have allowed only 61 points this season, an average of just 7.6 points per game.

– New England has held teams to just 15-for-96 on third down this season, which leads the NFL.

– The Pats have outscored opponents 87-7 in the first quarter this season.

– Julian Edelman needs six receptions to pass Troy Brown for the second-most receptions in franchise history.

– The Pats are 12-0 when Sony Michel scores a touchdown (regular and postseason).

– James White has 18 catches for 206 yards on third down this season.

– Jamie Collins has already recorder career-highs in sacks (6) and interceptions (3) halfway thought the season.

– The Pats finished the month of October undefeated, which is their 27th undefeated month since the 2000 season.

– The Patriots defense is up to 31 sacks on the year.

– The Patriots own an NFL-best plus-189 point differential through the first eight games. The San Francisco 49ers are second in the NFL at plus-133.