BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping to find out whether or not Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry would be activated for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, your wait continues. New England head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t divulge the team’s plans for their first-round pick on Friday morning.

Harry started the season on IR with an ankle injury, but has practiced with the team for the last two weeks. This weekend is the first game that he is eligible to play in, but the Patriots have to activate him first. The team doesn’t have to do so until Saturday, and it appears Belichick is going to keep the Ravens guessing until the last second.

“We’ll see,” he said when asked if Harry would be activated for Sunday night.

But it certainly sounds like Tom Brady will have Harry in his arsenal against the Ravens. Belichick spoke glowingly of the receivers work in practice.

“He works hard. He’s worked hard at everything; special teams role, offense. So we’ll see how it goes for the weekend,” said Belichick.

That Harry is also working on a role on special teams bodes well for his season, since we know how Belichick loves versatile players. And the Patriots have a free roster spot waiting for the 21-year-old, left vacant following the release of tight end Eric Tomlinson earlier this week.

The wait for a definitive answer on Harry continues, but it will only be another day.