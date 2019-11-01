BOSTON (CBS) – Olympia Sports is closing 76 stores, 22 of them in Massachusetts.
Olympia, which is based in Maine, was recently bought by sports retailer JackRabbit. That company decided to keep only 75 stores open, so “store closing” sales will start Friday at the other 76 locations.
Here’s the list of the stores shutting down in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island:
Massachusetts
Auburn Mall
Prudential Center Boston
Westgate Mall Brockton
Burlington Mall
Eastgate Plaza Chelmsford
Berdon Plaza Fairhaven
Franklin Village Shopping Center
Timpany Plaza Gardner
Gloucester Crossing
Harwich Commons Shop. Plaza
The Mall At Whitney Field Leominster
Sunrise Plaza Lowell
Solomon Pond Mall Marlborough
Market Basket Plaza Newburyport
North Andover Mall
Emerald Square Mall North Attleboro
Skaket Corner Shopping Center Orleans
North River Plaza Pembroke
Rowley Marketplace
Eastfield Mall Springfield
Silver City Galleria Taunton
Gibbs Crossing Ware
New Hampshire
Epping Crossing
Stop ‘n Shop Plaza Exeter
Wal-mart Plaza Gilford
Meredith Shopping Center
Fox Run Mall Newington
Plaistow Shopping Center
Cheshire Marketplace Rindge
Rhode Island
Westerly Crossings
Walnut Hill Plaza Woonsocket
You must log in to post a comment.