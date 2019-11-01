Comments
ANTRIM, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The attorney general’s office in New Hampshire say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house where there was a fire.
Investigators responded to the Antrim home on Gregg Lake Road around 3 a.m. Friday morning. They called the death suspicious.
The attorney general’s office said first responders found 41-year-old Jason Beam dead in the home. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
No further information has been released.
