Report: Seattle Seahawks Claim Former Patriots WR Josh GordonJosh Gordon is heading out west. The former Patriots receiver was reportedly claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

James White Added To Patriots Injury Report, Questionable Vs. Ravens With Toe InjuryJames White was a surprise addition to New England's injury report on Friday, and is among their list of eight players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens.

Antonio Brown Giving Away His Misspelled Patriots ID CardAntonio Brown is still posting about the Patriots, though this time he's offering up a unique piece of memorabilia from his short stay in New England.

Bill Belichick Still Won't Say If N'Keal Harry Will Be Activated For Sunday's GameIf you were hoping to find out whether or not Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry would be activated for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, your wait continues.

Patriots-Ravens Sunday Night Football News, Notes & Fun FactsThe Patriots have their toughest test of the season on Sunday night with a visit to the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, and WBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about the matchup!