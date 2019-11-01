ARLINGTON, Va. (CBS) – The FDA has a warning for consumers before they make their next batch of cookies. Some ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough products are being recalled because they may contain “food-grade rubber pieces.”
The recall alert affects cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs” sold nationwide. The batch codes being recalled are 9189 through 9295.
The full recall notice is available here.
Nestle said they have received reports of pieces of rubber in some of the products. They have identified the source of the contamination and have fixed the problem.
So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Nestle says anyone who bought the recalled cookie dough should not eat it and email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.
You must log in to post a comment.