



NEEDHAM (CBS) — A hero was welcomed home Friday night on the tarmac at Logan Airport.

The flag-draped casket contains the remains of Needham native 1st Lt. Joseph Finneran.

20 miles away in Needham, members of the community young and old waited to honor the World War II army veteran killed in action.

“I wanted to show him community and honor this serviceman that gave his life for our country. Trying to give him a little bit of a history lesson along the way,” said Shannon Shavor of Needham.

“It’s the place to be tonight,” said Sally Wise of Needham.

Outside the funeral home, Highland Avenue was silent as the procession approached.

Finneran was shot down during a bombing mission over a Nazi oil field in Romania. His remains were identified through DNA 76 years after he died.

“This is the most amazing thing that I’ve ever been a part of in my life,” said nephew William Glennon.

“I never thought this day was ever going to come,” said nephew Bob Finneran.

The family started the DNA process more than a decade ago, and almost gave up hope two years ago when they were told the case was closed until they got a call this summer.

They’re holding Finneran’s services close to Veteran’s Day to honor all service members, and are thankful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“I was hoping for a handful of people but it’s just been incredible. The whole thing is just overwhelming,” Glennon said.

Finneran’s wake is Friday Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Doherty Funeral Home in Needham. He will be buried next to his mother.

His funeral mass will be held Saturday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Needham. The community is invited to attend.