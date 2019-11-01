BOSTON (Hoodline) – Whether you’re a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Boston’s vegan fare.
There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Boston.
1. Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor
Topping the list is Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor. Located at 340 Washington St. (between Harvard and Bowdoin streets) in South Dorchester, the vegan and vegetarian spot is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.
2. By Chloe.
Next up is South Boston’s by CHLOE., situated at 107 Seaport Blvd. With four stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Energize
Brighton’s Energize, located at 618 Washington St. (between Brackett and Bigelow streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the organic store and vegan spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, five stars out of 108 reviews.
4. Whole Heart Provisions
Whole Heart Provisions, a cafe, vegetarian and vegan spot in Allston, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 306 Yelp reviews. Head over to 487 Cambridge St. (between Beacon and Hano streets) to see for yourself.
