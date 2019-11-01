Marcus Morris Would Have Liked A Phone Call From Danny Ainge After Last SeasonAfter a disappointing and frustrating season, Marcus Morris knew that change was needed on the Boston Celtics and he probably wouldn't be wearing green this season. But he still would have liked a phone call from Danny Ainge.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 9: Sit Philip Rivers Against Packers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Chargers Philip Rivers should be benched this week. Who should you start in his place?

Patriots-Ravens Week 9 PredictionsThe Patriots are looking to hit their bye week with a perfect 9-0 record, but the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way.

Unbeaten Patriots Prepare Best They Can For Ravens' JacksonOver the course of his 25 years as an NFL head coach, Bill Belichick has prepared his team for all kinds of quarterbacks and a myriad of offensive schemes.

Brock Lesnar Takes Down UFC Nemesis Cain Velasquez At WWE Crown JewelBrock Lesnar retained the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scoring revenge on Cain Velasquez.