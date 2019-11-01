BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are trying to find 7-year-old boy Bienquisto Jean-Pierre who went missing in Mattapan Friday morning. His mother said he left their home on Norfolk Street while she was in the shower at about 6:20 a.m.
Jean-Pierre was wearing a black and gray jacket, a black and white T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. He’s about 4 feet tall with a thin build. Officers are in the area looking for him.
This is the seven-year-old boy missing from #Mattapan. His mom provided us with this photo. She says he left their home on Norfolk Street while she was in the shower this morning around 6:20 AM. Boston Police are our searching for him. @wbz pic.twitter.com/QGWeOnTtEc
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 1, 2019
“I’ve been looking for him everywhere, I can’t find him,” his mother Mayriam Jean-Pierre told reporters. She said he’s never run away before.
Anyone with information should call police.
