MENDON (CBS) — Rolf Rhodes may be one of the luckiest men in the world. In the last 18 months, he’s won two $1 million prizes in the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The Mendon resident won his most recent prize in the “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” instant game, according to the lottery.
Rhodes bought his winning ticket at Imperial Gas and Country Store in Mendon, the lottery said in a release. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the ticket.
He won his first prize through the “Hit $1,000” instant game in May 2018.
According to the lottery, there are still three $4 million prizes and seven $1 million prizes available in the “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” instant game.
