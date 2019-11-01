LOWELL (CBS) — The Lowell woman convicted in a deadly road rage confrontation was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. Graciela Paulino was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last week.
Prosecutors said Paulino, 22, shot Marc Devoe in the chest near the Lowell Commuter Rail Station last February. Her defense claimed she acted in self-defense.
Devoe’s family does not believe that. “She followed him with the reason to kill him,” Ronald DeVoe, Marc’s father.
Outside Middlesex Superior Court, DeVoe said Paulino’s sentence was not long enough. “She put an act on and she will kill again. Our judicial system stinks,” he said.
According to the judge “both people involved in that exchange on that day were provokers…No was willing to put their anger to the side, which resulted in the death of a young man.”
Paulino apologized to the family. “I feel remorse about what occurred that day and that what happened led to the passing of someone’s son, father, boyfriend, and friend,” she said.
Paulino will be 31 years old when she’s released from prison. Once released, she will be on supervised probation
for five years. She must maintain employment, attend anger management classes, and undergo a mental health evaluation.
You must log in to post a comment.