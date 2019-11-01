BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game due to an illness.
Boston head coach Brad Stevens said Brown is considered “doubtful-to-out” when the Celtics host the New York Knicks on Friday night. The fourth-year guard is still sick and sat out Friday morning’s shootaround, a likely sign that he won’t be suiting up later this evening.
Brown was a late scratch for Wednesday’s clash with the Milwaukee Bucks with the illness, though the Celtics didn’t miss him too much. Boston erased a 19-point deficit for a dramatic comeback win over Milwaukee, with Marcus Smart getting the start in place of Brown. In addition to playing some stellar defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Smart dropped 19 points, keeping the Celtics afloat as they struggled to keep up with the Bucks early in the game.
With the 1-4 Knicks now in town, a team they beat handily last Saturday, the Celtics won’t rush Brown back until he’s 100 percent healthy.
Boston will also be without center Enes Kanter for the fourth straight game, as the big man deals with a knee injury he suffered in the Celtics’ season opener last week.
