BOSTON (CBS) — James White was a surprise addition to New England’s injury report on Friday, and is among their list of eight players listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Baltimore Ravens.
White was limited at Friday’s practice with a toe injury. If he can’t go, that would leave the Patriots without an important weapon in their offense, as the running back ranks second on the team with 42 receptions and 358 receiving yards, trailing only Julian Edelman in both categories. White had four receptions for 75 yards against the Browns last weekend, including a 59-yarder during a third quarter touchdown drive.
Here is the full list of players that New England is listing as questionable for Sunday’s game:
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
RB James White, Toe
Everyone listed on the injury report was limited at Friday’s practice.
Tom Brady was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant for the second straight day on Friday. The quarterback had a little fun with his one-day stint on New England’s injury report during his chat with reporters on Friday afternoon.
“I’m not hurt. I feel good,” he said. “I’m a quick healer.”
For Baltimore, rookie receiver Marquise Brown did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday with an ankle/thigh injury. He was a limited participant in Baltimore’s practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brown is one of seven Ravens questionable for Sunday’s game:
WR Marquise Brown, Ankle/Thigh (DNP)
CB Maurice Canady, Thigh
S Bennett Jackson, Ankle (DNP)
G Patrick Mekari, Back
LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle
CB Jimmy Smith, Knee
S Earl Thomas, Knee
There is still no word on whether or not the Patriots will activate rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry for Sunday’s game, but he had a travel bag ready to go in the locker room on Friday, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed. The Patriots don’t have to activate Harry until Saturday.
