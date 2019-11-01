



BOSTON (CBS) — A 14-year old Revere girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car Halloween night. The driver apologized, but the family is angry he was even on the road.

Friends and family Karaima Sarhrani are still processing that the 14-year old lays injured in a hospital bed.

“Right now I just cried when I saw her because she is in so much pain and it hurt me so much,” said Younes Sarhrani, her brother.

When his father first called him, the news was originally much worse.

“I got a call that my sister died,” said Sarhrani.

That’s what her friends also thought as they watched a car hit her Halloween night. About six of them were crossing American Legion Highway off the Bell Circle rotary in Revere to get to a subway station. They were going to Boston for trick-or-treating. Karaima ran ahead of most of them.

“It was the scariest thing I have seen,” said one of Karaima’s friends who witnessed the crash.

Police say Wilvins Rosirus hit the teen. He appeared in court charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding. Investigators say he had a green light and did not see the teen crossing the highway.

Prosecutors said in court that he stayed on scene and called police. He had this to say outside court.

“I just want the girl to O.K., hopefully make full recovery. I just feel bad about what happened,” said Rosirus.

Karaima’s loved ones say that’s not enough.

“That won’t do anything that won’t help sorry,” said Sarhrani.

“They (the family) don’t even have that closure that she will be ok or not,” said Rania Benouardia, a family friend.

The teen’s family says she suffered a broken pelvis and bleeding in the brain. And doctors are keeping her in a medically induced coma. They say doctors expect her to recover.