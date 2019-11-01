DOUGLAS (CBS) — A homeowner in Douglas is happy no one was injured after a tree fell onto his house on Main Street overnight. The tree crashed through the wall and landed in Troy Kibbe’s living room, cracking the chimney on its way down.
Greg Lyness has been staying with Kibbe. “There’s where I would have been sleeping, right there on the floor,” he said while he motioned to the damaged living room.
Fortunately, he was not there. “I wouldn’t have been here today. Somebody was looking out for me, that’s for sure,” Lyness said.
Kibbe and his two young kids were also sleeping on the other end of the house.
“All I saw coming through my video cameras on my house was my rain gutters falling down,” explained Kibbe. “I heard a big smash coming through the walls and I was in my bedroom — I woke up around 12 o’clock — and there was a branch through my house.”
Kibbe said he does not have home insurance to cover the costs of the damage. A neighbor was helping him remove the tree.
“My cousin was supposed to sleep over on the floor right where that branch came through.”
Grateful Lyness wasn’t there, Kibbe added, “It would have been a whole different story.”
