DEDHAM (CBS) – Police in Dedham are searching for three suspects wanted for armed robbery. They were involved in a chase with officers, then got out of the car and ran, according to authorities.
The active investigation is taking place in the area of Violent Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue and Beacon Street. Massachusetts State Police are assisting with troopers, K9 units and the Air Wing.
Residents may return to normal activity. At this time it appears the persons who abandoned the vehicle have left the area. https://t.co/QqCwpgHI7w
— Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) November 1, 2019
“Residents advised to stay inside until this situation is resolved,” Dedham police initially tweeted. They later said everyone can return to normal activities, as it’s believed the suspects have left the area.
