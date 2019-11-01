Antonio Brown Giving Away His Misspelled Patriots ID CardAntonio Brown is still posting about the Patriots, though this time he's offering up a unique piece of memorabilia from his short stay in New England.

Bill Belichick Still Won't Say If N'Keal Harry Will Be Activated For Sunday's GameIf you were hoping to find out whether or not Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry would be activated for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, your wait continues.

Patriots-Ravens Sunday Night Football News, Notes & Fun FactsThe Patriots have their toughest test of the season on Sunday night with a visit to the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, and WBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about the matchup!

David Pastrnak Named NHL's Second Star Of The Month After Monster OctoberFollowing his offensive explosion in October, Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL's second star of the month.

Jaylen Brown Still Sick, Considered Doubtful Vs. KnicksIt sounds like Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game due to an illness.