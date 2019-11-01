BURLINGTON (CBS) – The holidays have arrived – at least at the Burlington Mall. Halloween is barely in the rear-view mirror, but Santa has already set up shop.
CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley snapped a picture of the holiday display on Friday. Santa Claus, Christmas trees and holiday decorations are all in place.
(Santa is at the mall already.) pic.twitter.com/mfrl3Tp1QM
According to the Simon Malls website, the Burlington Mall is the first of its locations in Massachusetts to get Santa. The holiday display there was up the day after Halloween last year, too.
Santa will be taking pictures at the mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m through Thanksgiving. Hours vary after that in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Pet photo nights are scheduled for later this month, and a “Caring Santa” for children with special needs is planned for dates in December.
Here’s a roundup of other local malls that have announced when Santa will arrive:
Auburn Mall – Nov 15
South Shore Plaza – Nov 8
Burlington Mall – Nov 1
The Shops at Chestnut Hill – Nov 22
Cape Cod Mall – Nov 15
Solomon Pond Mall – Nov 8
Emerald Square – Nov 8
Northshore Mall – Nov 8
Square One Mall – Nov 15
Westgate Mall – Nov 29
Natick Mall – Nov 9
