BOSTON (CBS) — Following his offensive explosion in October, Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL’s second star of the month.

Pastrnak found the back of the net 12 times through 12 games last month, tying him for the league lead in goal-scoring. He is just the third player in Bruins franchise history to score 12 goals in the month of October. Pastrnak’s 24 points for the month was the second-most in the NHL.

Pretty good, considered he started the season by going pointless in Boston’s first two games. From there, Pastrnak has been nearly unstoppable.

Pasta recorded seven multi-point games in October, including a five-point night (all assists) in Boston’s 7-4 win over the New York Rangers on October 27. He had all four of Boston’s goals in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 14, tying Boston’s record for the most goals scored in a game. He also had a three-point evenings against the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying an assist and two power play goals, and against the Vegas Golden Knights, with a goal and two assists.

He closed his month by netting Boston’s first goal in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, his seventh power play tally of October. Pastrnak is currently riding a 10-game point, making him the sixth NHL player since 1989-90 to record four or more point streaks of at least 10 games before the age of 24.

The only player with a better month than Pastrnak was Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who had seven goals and 16 assists in 14 games. Carlson led all blue liners in goals, assists and points.

The Bruins are 9-1-2 on the season, with their 20 points behind only the Capitals, but Washington has played two more games than Boston. Pastrnak and the Bruins will look to keep their hot start going Saturday night when they host the Ottawa Senators.